Watch This Father’s Hilarious Reaction To Newborn Getting First Shots

1010 WINS
As you can see in the video, this first-time father was overcome with emotion when it was time for his two-month-old son, Debias, to receive his vaccinations at the pediatrician’s office.
Dad Antwon Lee tells 1010 WINS, “I tried to talk to him and tell him that it was going to be OK,” and admitted he wasn’t even aware that Debias’ mother was filming the moment for posterity.
Since the video was uploaded, it already has over 10 million views.
Antwon, who had received news of his own father’s passing away the very same day, says he hopes his video will encourage fathers everywhere to take care of their babies and to be there for them, even with little things like doctors appointments.
“When I did that video, my daddy died that day and it really took me,” Antwon explains.
“I just want the daddies, all the daddies, to step up to the plate… I want people to step in and take care of [their] kids and be there for their kids.”
-Joe Cingrana