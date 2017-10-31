Thousands Expected At Spooktacular Village Halloween Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ghouls and goblins will be taking over Greenwich Village.
Thousands are expected to turn out for the 44th annual Village Halloween Parade, which has turned into one of the largest public Halloween celebrations in the nation.
The parade, which is open to anyone in a costume, started in 1973 with a puppeteer marching with his family. Since then, it has grown into a televised extravaganza.
This year’s theme is Cabinet of Curiosities: An Imaginary Menagerie.
PHOTOS: 2016 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade
The parade grand marshal will be Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Anjelica.
She’ll ride on a specially-designed New Orleans-style float.
The Village Halloween Parade runs from Sixth Avenue and Spring Street to 16th Street.
It kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday.