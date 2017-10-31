WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 31, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on a listener who called in to share his feelings on Boomer’s co-host, Gregg Giannotti.

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Gregg had a full plate of topics to discuss, including the resurgent Knicks, the now-exciting NFL trade deadline, Ezekiel Elliott’s on-again, off-again suspension, and upcoming Game 6 of the World Series.

There was also a Jon Gruden impersonation to sink your teeth into and comedian extraordinaire Brian Regan stopped by the studio for a chat.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

More from Boomer Esiason
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch