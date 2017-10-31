WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 31, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on a listener who called in to share his feelings on Boomer’s co-host, Gregg Giannotti.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Gregg had a full plate of topics to discuss, including the resurgent Knicks, the now-exciting NFL trade deadline, Ezekiel Elliott’s on-again, off-again suspension, and upcoming Game 6 of the World Series.
There was also a Jon Gruden impersonation to sink your teeth into and comedian extraordinaire Brian Regan stopped by the studio for a chat.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves