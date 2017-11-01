McAdoo: Giants’ Discipline Problems Are ‘Isolated Incidents’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ben McAdoo insisted Wednesday that the recent suspensions of cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins are “isolated incidents” and not signs that the coach is losing control of the Giants’ locker room.

McAdoo indefinitely suspended Jenkins on Tuesday, a day after he failed to show up for practice following the team’s bye week and did not contact the team. Last month, Rodgers-Cromarite received a one-game ban after he walked out of the Giants’ practice facility after McAdoo informed him he was benched for disciplinary reasons.

The Giants coach initially told reporters that Jenkins’ absence was excused. He said Wednesday the reason he misled the media was because “until I had all the information, I was going to err on the high side of trusting the player.”

Cornerback Eli Apple and running back Paul Perkins also did not make it back in time for practice because of travel-related issues, McAdoo said. He said he didn’t suspended them because they communicated with the team, but McAdoo didn’t seem happy about their absences, either, saying, ‘We’ll handle all those in-house unless we can’t.'”

“I expected all players to be here ready to go Monday morning,” McAdoo said. “No excuses.”

When asked what Jenkins’ reason was for missing practice, the Giants coach said: “I’m going to leave the personal conversations personal.”

McAdoo said he doesn’t believe the absences, as well as the earlier Rodgers-Cromartie incident, are an indication the players on the 1-6 team have lost respect for him.

“You can’t take things personally in this business,” he said. “You have to take them on a case-by-case basis.”

He added he’s not worried about what outsiders might be saying about him in light of the discipline problems.

“I’m not concerned about perception,” he said. “I’m concerned about reality. To turn your cheek to something that needed to be handled for disciplinary reasons because you’re worried about perception isn’t a smart thing to do. So I’m not concerned about perception.”

McAdoo said the team had a “spirited” practice Wednesday and will welcome Jenkins back with open arms.

“There’ll be no grudges, and he’s one of us,” the coach said. “He’s one of our teammates.”

The Giants will host the 5-2 Rams on Sunday.