Dad Becomes ‘Beast’ For Daughter with Autism Dressed As ‘Belle’ for Halloween

This father's trick turned into quite the treat for his daughter who dressed as Belle from the beloved fairytale Beauty and the Beast for Halloween.

On Tuesday (10/31) Carleigh Van Reenen posted a video on Twitter of her sister Allison, who has autism, all dressed up as her favorite character from the iconic Disney films along with the caption, “My older sister Allison has Autism and she wanted to be Belle for Halloween. My dad decided to surprise her and dress up as the Beast.”

In the clip, Allison makes her way down the stairs to answer the front door, where the girls’ father made the day extra special by surprising her dressed as her Beast, and sharing a dance to the movie’s theme song in their foyer.

My older sister Allison has Autism and she wanted to be Belle for Halloween. My dad decided to surprise her and dress up as the Beast. 💛 pic.twitter.com/jVoNmpO9Fv — CarleighV (@CarleighVan) November 1, 2017

“Who’d have ever thought this could be? True that he’s no Prince Charming but there’s something in him that I simply didn’t see.” -Belle in Beauty and the Beast

-Joe Cingrana