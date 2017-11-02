Dad Becomes ‘Beast’ For Daughter with Autism Dressed As ‘Belle’ for Halloween

Filed Under: autism, Beauty and the Beast, Disney, Disney Movies, Family, Halloween, Parenting

1010 WINS-This father’s trick turned into quite the treat for his daughter who dressed as Belle from the beloved fairytale Beauty and the Beast for Halloween.

beautybeast Dad Becomes Beast For Daughter with Autism Dressed As Belle for Halloween

(Twitter.com/CarleighV)

On Tuesday (10/31) Carleigh Van Reenen posted a video on Twitter of her sister Allison, who has autism, all dressed up as her favorite character from the iconic Disney films along with the caption, “My older sister Allison has Autism and she wanted to be Belle for Halloween. My dad decided to surprise her and dress up as the Beast.”

See Also: Astronauts Celebrate Zero G Halloween, Encourage Kids To ‘Be Whoever They Want To Be’

In the clip, Allison makes her way down the stairs to answer the front door, where the girls’ father made the day extra special by surprising her dressed as her Beast, and sharing a dance to the movie’s theme song in their foyer.

“Who’d have ever thought this could be? True that he’s no Prince Charming but there’s something in him that I simply didn’t see.” -Belle in Beauty and the Beast

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch