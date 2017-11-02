House Republicans Reveal Tax Reform Plan

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – House Republicans revealed their tax reform plan Thursday morning after delaying their announcement by a day.

It’s the first major revamp of the tax system in three decades.

When it comes to your 401(k) retirement account, the new plan would leave the rules as is.

The plan limits the deduction for mortgage interest for new home loans of $500,000 or less.

That’s a steep reduction from the current $1 million.

The program also limits deductibility of local property taxes to $10,000, while eliminating the deduction for state income taxes. Republicans in high tax states like New York and New Jersey strongly opposed this.

The plan reduces the number of tax brackets from seven to three or four, with tax rates of 12, 25 and 35 percent. The top tax bracket would remain at 39.6 percent for top earners.

The system would be simplified and most people would be able to file their returns on a postcard-sized form.

The plan slashes the corporate rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.

“With this plan, the typical family of four will save $1,182 a year on their taxes,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said. “For many families, having an additional $1,182 more will make a real difference.”

“The priorities of the Ryan-McConnell bill have been clear from the start: Perpetuating a catastrophic transfer of wealth from the middle class to corporations and the wealthy,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

The plan also repeals the inheritance taxes on multimillion dollar estates, a break for the wealthy.

President Donald Trump will meet with House members at the White House to talk about the proposal this afternoon.

Their timetable calls for passing this in the House by Thanksgiving.