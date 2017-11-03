‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 217 And McGregor’s New Movie

Pete And Ike Preview Every Fight On Saturday's Card At The Garden, Review Conor's Flick 'Notorious'
UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this special edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman thoroughly break down the matchups for Saturday’s UFC 217, the year’s biggest MMA card.

Also, the fellas were able to snag a copy, and review, Conor McGregor’s new film, “Notorious,” from Universal Pictures.

There were no interviews on this podcast, but you should check out our Twitter account at @_OutsideTheCage to see in-studio sit-downs with retired boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi and UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor stands in the ring after being defeated by Floyd Mayweather, Jr. by TKO in the 10th round of their super welterweight boxing match on Aug. 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the wake of his record-grossing fight against Floyd Mayweather, Jr., McGregor’s new movie encapsulates an entire career’s worth of work leading up to his opportunity against this generation’s greatest boxer. With no script and purely organically shot, the film seamlessly follows McGregor, well before UFC gold was first wrapped around his waist.

“Notorious” hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 8.

At the end of the episode, the guys offered their picks for UFC 2017. Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter as we’ll be gathering exclusive content from the event.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

