‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: UFC 217 And McGregor’s New Movie

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this special edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, hosts Pete Hoffman and Ike Feldman thoroughly break down the matchups for Saturday’s UFC 217, the year’s biggest MMA card.
Also, the fellas were able to snag a copy, and review, Conor McGregor’s new film, “Notorious,” from Universal Pictures.
In the wake of his record-grossing fight against Floyd Mayweather, Jr., McGregor’s new movie encapsulates an entire career’s worth of work leading up to his opportunity against this generation’s greatest boxer. With no script and purely organically shot, the film seamlessly follows McGregor, well before UFC gold was first wrapped around his waist.
“Notorious” hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 8.
