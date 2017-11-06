School Bus Drivers On Strike In 4 Nassau County Districts

Filed Under: Baldwin, Baumann Bus Company, Freeport, Hicksville, Magdalena Doris, Rockville Centre, TWU Local 252

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A school bus strike in Nassau County means thousands of students and parents will need to find another way to get to school Monday morning.

More than 300 drivers from TWU Local 252 are protesting outside of the Baumann Bus Company in Oceanside. Union workers want a guaranteed five days of work, sick days and a pay increase, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

“We’re excellent drivers, matrons and we deserve a fair contract,” Union President Debra Hagan said. “They need five consistent days of pay so they can budget their life accordingly.”

The bus company has not responded to CBS2’s request for a comment.

The strike affects four Nassau County school districts — FreeportBaldwinHicksville and Rockville Centre.

The Hicksville school district will be opening their schools early and leaving them open late Monday for appropriate pickup. The three other districts are asking parents to make arrangements for transportation both to and from school.

