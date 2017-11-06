NYPD Officer Not Guilty In Brooklyn Road Rage Killing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer who was charged with killing an unarmed Brooklyn man has been found not guilty.
The verdict was reached Monday in the murder trial of 38-year-old NYPD Officer Wayne Isaacs.
Prosecutors said Isaacs was off-duty when he shot and killed 37-year-old Delrawn Small during a road rage incident in East New York in July of 2016.
But Isaacs’ attorney said the incident was as an act of self defense, arguing Small was angry and legally drunk when approaching Isaacs’ personal car at a red light.
Grainy surveillance video shows what appears to be Small stumbling and collapsing in the street. His girlfriend and children were in his car, witnessing the deadly shooting.
Issacs took the stand saying Small punched him and threatened to kill him. That’s when he says he grabbed his off duty weapon and fired three shots, as officers are trained.
Prosecutors argued Small was not drunk. They also said Issacs never identified himself as an officer.
Issacs was the first officer in the State of New York to be tried under an executive order giving the attorney general power to investigate and prosecute officers accused of killing unarmed civilians.