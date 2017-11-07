Giants Reinstate Janoris Jenkins From Suspension

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants reinstated Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday, a week after they suspended the Pro Bowl cornerback indefinitely, the team announced.

Coach Ben McAdoo announced last Tuesday that Jenkins was suspended after he failed to show up to practice Oct. 30 following the Giants’ bye week. Jenkins did not communicate with the team about his absense until the following day, McAdoo said.

The Giants coach initially told reporters that Jenkins’ absence was excused. He, however, later said the reason he misled the media was because “until I had all the information, I was going to err on the high side of trusting the player.”

The one-game suspension cost Jenkins more than $750,000 in pay. This season, Jenkins has 24 tackles and one interception — which he returned for a 43-yard touchdown against Denver on Oct. 15, the Giants’ (1-7) only win to date.

McAdoo said last week the team would welcome Jenkins back with open arms.

“There’ll be no grudges, and he’s one of us. He’s one of our teammates,” he said.

Jenkins was the second Giants cornerback to be suspended in recent weeks. Dominique Rodgers-Cromarite received a one-game ban after he walked out of the Giants’ practice facility following being informed by McAdoo that he was benched for disciplinary reasons. Rodgers-Cromartie returned the following week.