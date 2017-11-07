CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
New Jersey Voters To Pick Christie’s Replacement In Race For Governor

Filed Under: Kim Guadagno, Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey voters are going to the polls to pick Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s successor.

Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno are the two major party candidates vying to replace the two-term, term-limited incumbent.

Guadagno’s campaign has focused almost entirely on her promise to lower property taxes, but recently she has steered into a discussion on immigration policy calling for a ban on sanctuary cities.

“Anybody who knows me know I’m not Chris Christie,” she said.

Her key platform is her so-called “circuit breaker plan,” giving property tax relief to middle class homeowners. She says she’s against any tax increase.

Murphy promises he’ll raise taxes on high-earners, shooting down Guadagno’s proposal.

“I don’t think a fancy title, a gimmick, the circuit buzzer — it sounds like an overstock item at ‘Crazy Eddie’s,'” he said. “That’s not a plan.”

Murphy has also promised to establish a public bank of New Jersey and has prioritized school, pension and transportation funding. He says he would legalize and tax marijuana as well as re-institute a Jon Corzine-era millionaires tax to help finance his promises.

Voters in New Jersey are also choosing lawmakers in the state Legislature and voting on two ballot questions

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

