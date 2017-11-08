Mayor De Blasio To Thank Voters After Winning Second Term

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio will be at the Borough Hall subway station Wednesday morning thanking voters after winning a second term.

With 99 percent of the precincts reporting, de Blasio had 66 percent of the vote, compared with 28 percent for his Republican challenger, state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.

De Blasio is the first Democrat to win re-election as New York City mayor since Ed Koch 32 years ago.

Speaking to supporters at an election night party at the Brooklyn Museum, de Blasio pledged to make New York the “fairest city in America,” promising to increase investments in pre-kindergarten and affordable housing, to put body cameras on all police officers and to fight for more money to fix the subway system.

“We proved we could make our cities safer, we proved we could make our schools better, we proved we could make our economy stronger,” de Blasio said. “We did this together and we took on some very powerful forces while we did it.”

The 56-year-old mayor has vowed that in his second term he will further expand pre-kindergarten to 3-year-olds and increase investments in affordable housing.

Malliotakis conceded the race early.

“We may not have won the race, but we have made our voices heard,” Malliotakis told her supporters. “If we continue to fight for what we believe in, we can change the course of this city.”

Third-party candidates in the race included independent Bo Dietl, a former detective. He said he will never seek office again.

“Whatever happens, I love this city and I’m staying in this city and I’ll protect this city whether I’m the mayor or not the mayor,” he said.

Coming in last in the polls was Libertarian Party candidate Aaron Commey, who captured less than 1 percent of the vote.

