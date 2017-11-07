De Blasio Seeks Second Term As NYC Voters Head To The Polls In Mayoral Race

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York City voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to give incumbent Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio a second term.

De Blasio faces Republican state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island and several third-party candidates, including Independent candidate Bo Dietl, a businessman and former detective.

Hoping to sail into a second term, the mayor is banking on what he’s billing as the successes of his administration.

“I said we’d do pre-K, I said we’d do 200,000 affordable apartments, I said we’d bring down stop-and-frisk,” he said. “You name it, we’ve done it.”

But Tuesday’s election won’t be without a fight from his opponents. Two top concerns for voters are property taxes and the issue of homelessness.

“The people across this city are fed up with corruption, they’re fed up with mismanagement, they’re fed up with paying high taxes,” said Malliotakis, who received the endorsement of former Gov. George Pataki.

Dietl is trying to draw attention to the controversy surrounding the mayor’s campaign financing and accusation for pay to play access to City Hall.

“The people of New York City, I think, realize what we’re dealing with the corruption of this mayor and what’s going on,” he said. “I think people are intelligent to know we do have a choice.”

Voters in New York will also decide whether the state should hold its first constitutional convention in 50 years.

The state hasn’t held a constitutional convention since 1967 and supporters of a new convention say it would be an opportunity to address chronic political corruption while updating and strengthening the state’s governing document.

Opponents worry deep-pocketed special interests could take over a convention and undermine existing constitutional safeguards. An odd assortment of individuals and groups have joined forces to campaign against a convention, including labor unions, gun rights supporters, Planned Parenthood, anti-abortion groups, top Republicans and leading Democrats.

If a convention is approved, voters would later pick delegates who would consider changes to the constitution in 2019. Any recommendations would have to be ratified by a statewide vote.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 9 p.m.

