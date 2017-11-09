WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 9, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on the commute Al and Jerry have every day to work.
Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Jerry spent a good portion of the program on the Giants, after reports circulated saying that head coach Ben McAdoo has lost some of the players in the locker room. Later, the guys focused on the Knicks, who were without Kristaps Porzingis in Orlando on Wednesday night, and the Rangers, who have now won five straight games.
There was all of that, and plenty more.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!