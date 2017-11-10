WFAN Morning Show: Injuries Galore, Elliott’s Suspension, And A Lot More

TASTE OF WINTER: Freeze Warning In Effect 6 P.M. Friday To 8 A.M. Saturday | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer and Jerry Recco had plenty of topics to tackle on the “Football Friday” edition of the WFAN Morning Show.

They started with the Thursday night game as the Seahawks escaped Arizona with a 22-16 victory, but lost star cornerback Richard Sherman for the remainder of the season due to a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

They then discussed Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, Jerry Jones’ rift with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and how Ben McAdoo has apparently lost control of the 1-7 Giants, depending on who you talk to.

