WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 10, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Boomer shared a story about getting some friends sideline passes when he was quarterback of the Jets back in the day, and, low and behold, it became Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry Recco concluded the work week with plenty of football talk, following the Seahawks’ costly win over the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. They also previewed the Giants’ game against the winless 49ers and the Jets’ pivotal matchup with the Buccaneers.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

