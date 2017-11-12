Local Basketball Team Collects Supplies To Help Puerto Rico

TASTE OF WINTER: Record-Low Temperatures Lash Tri-State | Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, New Rochelle, Puerto Rico

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A local basketball team is among the many organizations that continue to help the people of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

The New Rochelle Basketball Association gathered goods to help the people of Puerto Rico. (credit: Sean Oliver/New Rochelle Basketball Association)

The New Rochelle Basketball Association asked each child involved to collect from five different people.

They put out a call for everything from shampoo and diapers to batteries, garbage bags, baby food and clothes.

The NRBA’s message: No donation is too small.

The New Rochelle Basketball Association gathered goods to help the people of Puerto Rico.

After gathering donations this weekend, the kids involved boxed up the goods and delivered them to Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez’s office in Harlem.

“It was a great team effort and most importantly we took time out to help people in need,” said Sean Oliver of the NRBA.

Boys with the New Rochelle Basketball Association gathered goods to help the people of Puerto Rico.

 

For more ways to help Puerto Rico, click here. For more information about the New Rochelle Basketball Association, click here.

