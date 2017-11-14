SNEAK PEEK: Macy’s Unveils Five New Floats For This Year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOONACHIE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Some elementary school students got a once-in-a-lifetime treat Tuesday, getting a private sneak peek at the floating wonders that are part of the 91st Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next week.

The students arrived at the Macy’s Parade Studio in Moonachie which from the outside looks like any other warehouse but inside — magic.

This year’s new floats include Everyone’s Favorite Bake Shop by Entenmann’s, Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant, Parade Day Mischief by Sour Patch Kids Candy, Shimmer and Shine by Nickelodeon and Universal Playground by Sprout.

John Piper, vice-president of Macy’s Parade Studio, said they had a lot of fun bringing Nickelodeon’s float to life.

“I think we used about 50 pounds of glitter on this float alone, just making everything shine and sparkle all the way through with all of the different characters,” Piper said. “The kids are going to have to look closely because every character is on board but they’re not all in the same spot.”

Green Giant’s float is truly larger than life, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.

“A 2 1/2 story sculpt of the Jolly Green Giant kneeling down so we could actually get him to fit inside the building,” Piper said.

Some new balloons will also be making their debut on Turkey Day including Olaf from the Disney film “Frozen” and Chase from “Paw Patrol.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. on 77th Street in Manhattan.

