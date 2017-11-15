Bronx Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Deadly School Stabbing

Filed Under: Abel Cedeno, Bronx school stabbing, Local TV, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx teen accused of stabbing two classmates, killing one, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Abel Cedeno stabbed 15-year-old Matthew McCree to death and critically injured 16-year-old Ariane Laboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation on September 27.

Defense attorneys say Cedeno snapped after years of alleged bullying.

The 18-year-old faces manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Mothers of both the boys defended their sons Wednesday.

“I tried to get so many times to school and get some help, and they ignored us. ‘Be a better person,’ that’s what they say to my son,” Cedeno’s mother, Luz Hernandez, said.

“If Abel Cedeno was being bullied, I feel sorry, I’m sorry for him, but he was not being bullied by my boys,” McCree’s mother, Louna Dennis, said.

Police said Cedeno admitted buying a knife online after weeks of bullying at school, but said neither victim had any prior issues with Cedeno.

