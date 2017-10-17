Bronx School Stabbing Suspect Due In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager accused of stabbing two fellow students, one fatally, at a Bronx school is due in court Tuesday.

Abel Cedeno, 18, faces murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Police said Cedeno stabbed and killed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and critically wounded 16-year-old Ariane Laboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation on Sept. 27.

Cedeno waived his initial court appearance earlier this month.

His attorney Debra Rush said Cedeno will testify before a grand jury.

McCree’s mother Louna Davis is expected to attend Tuesday’s court appearance.

“I have to see him eventually. And I’m going to be at every court appearance,” Davis said after McCree waived his initial appearance.

Dozens of mourners turned out at McCree’s funeral Saturday.

Police said Cedeno admitted to buying the knife online after weeks of being bullied at school, but said neither teen who was stabbed had any prior issues with Cedeno.

“First time these kids bothered him by throwing pencils at him. He bought the knife two weeks ago just to have a knife. Other students harassed him verbally in the past,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The Legal Aid Society is representing Cedeno. In a statement they said it was “reviewing the facts and circumstances of this case including the long history of bullying and intimidation Abel has endured.”

Metal detectors have since been installed at the school.

