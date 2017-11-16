2 Charged With Opening Fire On Group, Killing 2 Women In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two suspects have been charged with murder in a July incident where police said they opened fire at a group of people in Brooklyn and killed two women.
Anthony Alexander, 18, of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, and Nazir Saunders, 20, of Harlem, were both charged with two counts of second-degree murder, police said.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, near the Stuyvesant Garden Houses on Gates Avenue.
The women were part of group of about 20 people hanging out in a courtyard when witnesses say two men, believed to be from the nearby Roosevelt Housing complex, came up and opened fire.
Chynna Battle, a 21-year-old woman who lived around the corner from the shooting scene, was found face down on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. Another woman, 29-year-old Shaqwanda Staley, was found with three bullet wounds in her back.
Both were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. Police sources said didn’t appear they were the intended targets.