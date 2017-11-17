NYPD: Chelsea Robbery Suspects Wanted In 3 Other Attacks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men caught on camera in a violent attack and robbery in Chelsea are wanted for at least three other robberies that happened in the last week in Manhattan, according to police.

At around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, the suspects knocked a 76-year-old man to the floor in the vestibule of his apartment building on West 21st Street and Seventh Avenue.

“One was hitting me while the other was going through my pockets looking for something and I screamed, and screamed, and screamed, and screamed,” the victim told CBS2 earlier this week.

He says the two muggers followed him inside his home like a shadow, beating and robbing him of $60.

“Suddenly I noticed there was someone behind me, then next to me, and I knew I was in trouble,” the victim said. “I turned, I tried to get out, but suddenly there was a guy behind him and they threw me against the buzzers.”

Police say it was part of a pattern. The attack on 21st Street was not their first, or last. CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

One day earlier, one of the suspects is seen following a 21-year-old woman into into her apartment building near John and Water streets where he allegedly attempted a push-in robbery. When the victim’s roommate came to help, she scared the man off, police said.

That man has also been connected to two other attacks, approaching victims from behind.

On Nov. 11, police say he struggled with a woman over her purse near 26th Street and 7th Avenue. She ultimately held on to her bag and he left empty-handed.

Most recently, on Wednesday, the two men were said to have robbed a 65-year-old man of his wallet overpowering him as he walked alone near 19th Street and Eighth Avenue.

In total the suspects have gotten away with $120.

Each victim has refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.