50 People To Know: Tom Chapin’s Devotion To Feeding The Hungry

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week’s 50 People to Know is someone very familiar to WCBS 880.
In fact, we consider Tom Chapin part of our family.
He’s a Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter and brother of the late Harry Chapin, who co-founded the social justice organization known today as WhyHunger — the organization behind the Thanksgiving-time fundraiser “Hungerthon.”
For 32 years, Hungerthon has leveraged the power of radio in New York to support programs that fight poverty and hunger in America.
Chapin has been a general in the WhyHunger army.
As Sean Adams reports, Chapin has devoted his life to feeding the hungry.
“He wanted to make a difference,” Chapin says of his brother, Harry.
And that’s what he’s trying to do today with WhyHunger and the Hungerthon.