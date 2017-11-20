Officials To Talk Security Plans For Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Security is expected to be extra tight at this year’s Macy’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade after the deadly Lower Manhattan terror attack last month.
Three million spectators are expected to line the parade route and while revelers will be looking towards the skies to catch their favorite cartoon character floating by, NYPD counterterrorism units will have their eyes on the crowd, scanning for danger.
Last year, there was an influx of sand trucks blocking streets and protecting crowds against a the threat of a truck attack, similar to one promoted in an ISIS magazine just a few weeks before the 2016 event.
Now, the city has learned first hand of the damage and destruction a truck attack can bring. In the wake of the Halloween terror attack on the West Side Highway bike path which killed eight people, the NYPD is outlining its plan to prevent a similar attack at the parade.
Sixteen-ton sanitation trucks will be lining the parade route, which will be patrolled by K-9 units, with heavily armed counterterrorism officers and NYPD helicopters overhead.
Officials will be announcing more details of their safety plan for the parade later Monday.