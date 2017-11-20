Breaking: Explosion Rocks Cosmetics Factory In New Windsor, NY | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Nov. 20, 2017

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

The great Bill Burr was featured during Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” after the Booms got a little physical with the comedian when he was a guest on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” last week.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the latest edition of the WFAN Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and Jerry Recco spent a good part of the first show of the work week discussing the Giants, who somehow managed to upset the Chiefs on Sunday. There wasn’t much pretty about the 12-9 overtime victory, but a win’s a win, especially for downtrodden Big Blue, which improved to 2-8.

