Trump Addresses Roy Moore Controversy, Slams Moore’s Opponent

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump late Tuesday made his first comments on the controversy surrounding U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, Trump spoke as he left the White House for a Thanksgiving break in Florida. He said revelations about misconduct by powerful men is “good for our society.”

But Trump gave a roundabout endorsement to Moore by criticizing Democratic opponent Doug Jones.

“We don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat – Jones,” Trump said. “I’ve looked at his record. It’s terrible on crime.”

Jones is a former prosecutor who made headlines convicting members of the Ku Klux Klan for violence.

Trump was asked whether he believes the woman accusing Moore of harassing them when they were teenagers.

“He totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen,” Trump said. “And you know you have to listen to him also.”

Trump also offered his opinion on the multiple accusations against public figures making headlines.

“Women are very special. I think it’s a very special time because a lot of things coming out and I think it’s good for society. And I think it’s very, very good for women,” Trump said. “And I’m very happy – I’m very happy it is being exposed.”

Trump had no comment on the case of Democratic U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-Michigan), who is 88 years old.

Late Friday, the House Ethics Committee confirmed that it is investigating after Conyers admitted a wrongful termination settlement with a woman who accused him of sexual harassment.

Conyers denied that the staff member was fired for refusing to have sex with him.

Also on Friday, three dozen former associates of U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota) from his “Saturday Night Live” days signed a letter saying Franken was “stupid and foolish” in his interactions with accuser Leann Tweeden, but he always treated them with “the utmost regard and respect.”

“As far as Franken’s concerned, he’s going to have to speak for himself. I’d rather have him speak for himself,” Trump said.

The Alabama Senate election is Dec. 12. The most recent poll has Jones up by five points.

Trump told reporters he will announce next week if he will actively campaign for Moore.