Best Holiday Markets In NY

Get in the holiday spirit by taking a stroll through a holiday market. Not only will you be lured by the holiday feels of these markets, you can find some unique gifts from handmade crafts to artwork, antiques and so much more for loved ones. After checking off some names on your list, you can even treat yourself with some delicious treats and drinks also sold by vendors.

Union Square Holiday Market

Union Square and W. 14th Street

New York, NY 10003

(212) 529-9262

www.urbanspacenyc.com/unionsquareholidaymarket

When: Nov. 16, 2017 through Dec. 24, 2017

This market is a favorite among all the holiday markets. It brings the holiday vibe to Union Square with all the shops, food and drinks and has become a must-see for everyone. Most of the items for sale are handmade by local artists and craftsmen, just right for those looking for a unique gift to give. There are a wide-variety of vendors selling items such as jewelry and accessories, artwork, paintings, home goods, candles, soaps, skin care and winter accessories. This year has an upgraded look that includes new and exciting things such as new sections including Little Brooklyn and Urbanspace Provisions, a kid’s craft studio by their partners at CMA and live music.

Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar

452 + 501 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(718) 522-3363

When: Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For their fifth annual event, the Brooklyn Holiday Bazaar will be held at two locations: 501 Union and The Green Building in Gowanus. Unlike other markets, you can enjoy music played by a live DJ all day while checking off your list. There are also fun activities such as family crafts and a photo booth. This market gathers local talent and once you’re done shopping, you can find some baked goods, food and drinks to feast on.

Columbus Circle Holiday Market

Columbus Circle, 59th Street and Central Park West

New York, NY 10025

(212) 529-9262

When: Nov. 28, 2017 through Dec. 24, 2017

The Columbus Circle Holiday Market is another popular spot similar to Union Square’s market. The rare finds you can get here include handmade wooden puzzles, home accessories made by locals, artisan chocolates and truffles and more. The market is also filled with an assortment of food vendors selling delicious foods, treats and drinks where you can take a break from shopping and get a taste of NY.

Winter Village at Bryant Park

1065 Avenue Of The Americas

New York, NY 10018

(212) 768-4242

When: Oct. 28 through Jan. 2, 2018

They call it the winter wonderland of Midtown Manhattan. Bryant Park not only brings you holiday shops where you can get great personal gifts for the family, there’s also ice skating, games and food at the market. With free rink access, you can bring your own skates and take a break from shopping to ice skate or head upstairs to the second floor of the Skating Pavilion to warm up and play some games on the observation deck. Ice skating, games, phenomenal food and shopping sounds like the perfect way to spend the day and get in the holiday mood.

Spiked Mug Fest + Holiday Bazaar

8-08 Queens Plaza South

Long Island City, NY 11101

(718) 224-5863

When: Dec. 15 to Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Add a little fun to your shopping at the Spiked Mug Festival. With a purchase of a ticket, you can taste unlimited winter cocktails, wine and winter beer as you shop for locally made crafts and vintage items you can gift to loved ones this holiday season. There will also be live music and Santa at the Ravel Hotel. If you prefer a boozeless shopping spree, entrance to the Holiday Market, hosted by LIC Flea & Food is free to the public.

