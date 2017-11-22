CBS News: 3 CBS Employees Accuse Charlie Rose Of Sexual Misconduct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — CBS News reports that three women who worked with Charlie Rose now accuse him of inappropriate behavior during the time he worked at CBS.

CBS News and PBS both cut ties with Rose on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after several women who worked with him on his PBS interview show alleged a pattern of sexual misconduct, including groping and walking naked in front of them.

After he was fired, CBS News said three more women who worked with Rose at CBS also accused him of sexual misconduct. One of the women says Rose whispered a sexual innuendo in her ear while touching her inappropriately at a work-related event, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The CBS News communication office issued a statement saying: “This is new information. Beyond that we have no comment at this time.”

Prior to that, the accusations about his alleged behavior were all by women who worked or sought work at “Charlie Rose” on PBS.

Meanwhile, Gayle King, Rose’s former co-anchor on “CBS This Morning” since 2012, spoke out about the whirlwind scandal on a previously scheduled appearance Tuesday on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I just feel raw, I just feel numb,” she said. “We’re all sort of reeling about what’s happened.”

King’s appearance on the show had been planned weeks ago and she admitted discussing the issue is difficult.

“It still isn’t easy, it’s still very hurtful, it’s still very painful,” she said. “Charlie and I have worked together, we’ve been friends. But when you think about the anguish of those women, despite the friendship, you still have to report the news.”

It was a Washington Post article that exposed the 75-year-old Rose after eight women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct.

“This conduct by him, the physical contact, the phone calls, the nudity, it was unwanted,” said Washington Post reported Amy Brittain.

In announcing the firing of Rose, CBS News President David Rhodes said, “Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace.”

While PBS has distributed the program, it is produced by a company owned by Rose. In a statement, PBS said that the service “expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

Bloomberg also confirmed that they terminated their agreement to rebroadcast the talk show, CBS News reported.

In an earlier statement, Rose did apologize for his “inappropriate behavior” and said he was “greatly embarrassed,” although adding “I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”

The Washington Post says it gave Rose the opportunity to refute the allegations line by line, but he did not.

Rose hasn’t responded to CBS News’ requests for comment.

