Millions To Hit The Roads, Skies And Rails For Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — On the road, rails and at the airport, millions of people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

If you’re taking to the skies, you’re not alone. Nearly 4 million Americans are flying out to family. The good news is that ticket prices are down 23 percent.

“On the top 40 domestic routes, the average airfare is $157,” said AAA spokesman Robert Sinclair. “Very affordable.”

In New York, to get there with time to spare and get through security, you may want to consider leaving four hours before your flight.

“To get to JFK Airport, it’s going to take you on average one hour and 54 minutes to get to your destination,” Sinclair said. “That is the worst in the nation.”

Road traffic will be tremendous with 45.5 million people on the road this holiday weekend, but thankfully the worst time to drive — Tuesday night — has passed.

“We recommend if your destination is close enough, traveling Thanksgiving Day itself. That morning the roads will be empty,” Sinclair said. “No matter where you go, when you go, there’s going to be a lot of traffic.”

That’s despite higher gas prices. AAA credits a strong economy, more disposable income and simply a need for a break.

“Americans get the fewest number of vacation days in the industrialized world, so when you get a built-in four-day holiday, we take advantage of it,” Sinclair said.

The Port Authority is forecasting approximately 3.4 million vehicles will use its bridges and tunnels.

On the rails, NJ TRANSIT is offering early getaway bus and rail service on Wednesday. It’s also providing additional capacity to Newark Liberty International Airport. The day before Thanksgiving is typically the busiest day at Newark airport’s rail station.

PATH will run additional service leading up to Wednesday evening’s rush for commuters leaving early.

The Long Island Rail Road will run 12 additional trains from Penn Station Wednesday between 12:43 p.m. and 4:06 p.m.

When returning from your trip, experts say to avoid traveling Sunday between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m.

