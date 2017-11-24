Black Friday Shoppers Hit The Stores In Search Of Holiday Deals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s Black Friday and that means shoppers are out in force at stores across the area with many getting an early start as they hunt for holiday bargains.

Black Friday has morphed from a single day when people got up early to score doorbusters into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out. But many still love the excitement, even if they’ve already done some of their shopping online.

“Beautiful,” one shopper said. “Everything 50, 75 percent off — beautiful, wonderful.”

Friends Yeshica Jeffers and Stacey Rhodes-Sofer hit a Walmart early Friday.

“We always do it. It’s a tradition,” said Jeffers. “It’s fun. It used to be a lot more fun before stores started opening on Thanksgiving.”

Shoppers at Queens Center Mall got a head start, rushing the shops after turkey dinner.

“We strategically planned it,” said shopper Mark Farensbach. “The restaurant is over there and we knew we had a 1:30 reservation, we’d be done by 4 o’clock and we got over here at 4:15.”

Before the doors even opened, crowds were clamoring for coupons outside.

“This line is just from TVs and Playstations,” one shopper said.

In Manhattan, as soon as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ended, Macy’s in Herald Square opened its doors to shoppers who still love the brick and mortar stores.

“Eighty-five percent of sales this holiday season will occur in a store,” said CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson.

About 69 percent of Americans, or 164 million people, intend to shop at some point during the five-day period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, according to a survey released by the NRF. It expects Black Friday to remain the busiest day, with about 115 million people planning to shop then.

Linda Adair, 64, was among the shoppers at the same J.C. Penney. She said she buys both online and in stores, but likes to touch and see items in person because “it’s harder to tell what you’re actually getting with online shopping.”

Though she normally shops on Thanksgiving or the day after, she raised concerns about deals that come earlier each year.

“Honestly, I wish they’d wait until later,” Adair said. “But all the stores are doing it, so if one does, then the others have to do it.”

To find the best deals, CBS Money Watch suggests using your smartphone.

With apps like Snip Snap, you can redeem coupons from your phone screen. Shopkick rewards you with free gift cards to places you already frequent and Flipp combines local circulars with store coupons in one place.

