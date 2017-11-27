Search Continues For Man Who Fired Shot At Orange County Mall

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are still searching for a man who they say sent shoppers into a panic after a gun went off in the middle of an Orange County mall.

It wasn’t clear whether the gunfire shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown was accidental.

“At this time it appears that a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray pants discharged one round from a handgun into the floor on the second level of the mall in front of the American Eagle store,” Chief Robert Hertman of the Wallkill Police Department said at a briefing outside the mall.

Video posted on social media showed armed police in tactical gear running down a corridor of the mall while shoppers ran in the other direction.

“It sounded like something dropped, like a chair or something just dropped on the floor. That’s what it sounded like,” said mall worker Grismaylin Almanzar. “It’s really scary.”

“As soon as we ran out, we saw everybody screaming, ‘shots are heard, shots are heard, you need to run to the parking lot,'” said mall worker Ali Naveed. “Thousands or hundreds were running to parking lot.”

Others stayed put, camped out in stores for several hours with the mall on lockdown as state and local police joined forces, scouring the grounds for the gunman who police say was last seen with a woman pushing a baby stroller.

Investigators say a 49-year-old Goshen woman and her 12-year-old son were hit in the legs when a bullet ricocheted off the floor, but they were not targeted and did know the shooter.

“The suspect who discharged the weapon had the gun apparently pointed at the ground when he discharged a round,” Hertman said. “It’s uncertain what his intent was.”

The mother and son were treated at a local hospital with minor injuries. The mall is set to reopen later Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)