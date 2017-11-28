Police: Man Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Of Staten Island Grandmother

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Staten Island grandmother who police say was killed just steps from her own home.

Police say 27-year-old Dantey Moore faces charges of murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Bement Avenue and Bement Court. Relatives say 63-year-old Geetha Howie had just left the bank when she was allegedly confronted by the suspect.

It was the commotion that first got good Samaritan Mark Long’s attention.

“At first I thought it was kids messing around and when I came out to look, I saw two people on the ground on the corner,” he said. “As I got closer, I realized it was a man stabbing a woman.”

Relatives believe what may have started as a robbery attempt escalated. Police say Moore repeatedly stabbed Howie in the face and chest.

“I yelled at him to stop and I shouted out to one of the neighbors, ‘call 911,'” said Long. “And we just faced each other and I just tried to talk to him, keep his attention off the woman until police got there.”

Police sources say when officers got the scene, Moore was cradling Howie in his arms, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“We got a knock at the door. Police were there saying that she’d been in an altercation and that she was being treated at the hospital and it didn’t look good,” the victim’s son-in-law, Daniel Fazzina, said.

Howie died soon after.

Her son-in-law says Howie was adored by her loved ones. Their family had been preparing to travel to Sri Lanka for a relative’s wedding.

“She loved her family. We have a 3-year-old daughter, her granddaughter, who she absolutely loved,” Fazzina said. “They were inseparable. This is a senseless tragedy.”

Long also suffered a slash on his arm during the struggle and was treated the scene.

“I just wish I could have done more than I did,” he said.

As for the suspect, police say he has 34 prior arrests.