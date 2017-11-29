Bail Reduced For Teen Charged In Deadly Bronx School Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge reduced the bail of a the teenager accused of fatally stabbing a classmate at a Bronx high school.

A judge reduced the bail to $250,000 for 18-year-old Abel Cedeno, who pleaded not guilty earlier this month to manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

The bail had originally been set at $500,000. Cedeno remains held in jail, no bail has been posted as yet.

Prosecutors say Cedeno fatally stabbed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and critically injured 16-year-old Ariane Laboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation on September 27.

Cedeno released a statement thanking “the many gay men who generously donated” to his bond fund.

“I promise you that your faith in me will never be betrayed,” Cedeno wrote.

Defense attorneys say Cedeno snapped after being bullied for years about his sexual orientation.

Police say McCree did not have any prior issues with Cedeno.

