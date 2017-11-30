Holiday House Marks 10 Years Of Raising Money For Breast Cancer Research

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Interior designers have transformed a mansion on the Upper East Side for a good cause.

Throughout its decade run, the Holiday House has raised more than $1 million for breast cancer research.

This year, designers have gone all out creating spectacular spaces inside the Academy Mansion Holiday House to celebrate the milestone.

Now celebrating 10 years of success, founder Iris Dankner, an interior designer, reminisces about the first showhouse.

“I started out by begging people. Banging on doors, begging them to participate to donate and now they’re banging on my door. It’s incredible,” Dankner said.

Twenty hand-selected teams comprised of top interior designers from around the world have only one week to transform the four-story, 26,000-square foot home on East 63rd Street between 5th and Madison avenues.

From posh to understated and comfortable to elaborate, designers like James Rixner and Robin Baron pulled out all the stops motivated by Dankner’s story.

“When people pay to come in and they’re supporting the cause you want to give them a show,” Baron said.

And, Dankner’s cause is worthy.

“I heard those dreaded words, ‘You have breast cancer.’ And it was early detection that saved my life,” Dankner said.

In hopes of eradicating breast cancer, everyone at Holiday House designs for a cure. Room after room features a mixture of high-ticket items like a $50,000 chandelier to furniture and accessories in the hundreds.

Designers are also on hand to give practical tips for your own home and if you see something you like, speak up because everything is for sale.

The proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in hopes everyone diagnosed will be able to survive and thrive.

“I thought Holiday House was the perfect name because everyday is a holiday after you survive cancer,” Dankner said.

The Holiday House runs until Dec. 6.

Tickets are $40 and this year you can also purchase a book that features stunning designs from years past.