Mystery Matchmaker: Who Played Cupid To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan their wedding, many people are wondering how the royal romance started.

British media are buzzing over the mystery matchmaker behind Prince Harry and his bride-to-be after Markle disclosed that the two had been set up on a blind date.

Some suggest it could be mutual friend and fashion designer Misha Nonoo or British aristocrat Violet von Westenholz. Some even say it’s Markle’s bestie, Markus Anderson.

“I’d never even heard about her until this friend said, ‘Meghan Markle.’ I was like, right, OK give me a bit of background. And I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her,” Harry said.

Markle said growing up in the U.S. she didn’t know much about Harry, but as his brother Prince William revealed she may soon learn more about Harry’s bachelor behavior.

“For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge. Stop him scrounging all my food, which he’s done over the past few years,” Prince William told reporters.

If this all seems like a Cinderella story, those who know Markle say it’s quite the contrary.

Her former professor at Northwestern University says Markle was a self-proclaimed theater nerd.

“In some of the coverage of the engagement is this narrative of a woman who was sort of plucked from the masses to become royalty. And what that storyline misses is the fact that Meghan Markle is a very accomplished woman,” professor Harvey Young said.

The couple says they have even more to accomplish together with humanitarian causes. Their work starts Friday with their first official public engagement for World Aids Day.

The couple will wed at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May.