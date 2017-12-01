Best Quick Lunchtime Spots In NY

It’s lunchtime but you only have a few minutes to grab something to eat. Where do you go? Here are five places that are offering delicious food that will be in your hands in minutes.



&pizza

740 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

212-777-2042

andpizza.com/nyc

See More: NYC’s Best Pizza Pies: Top Slices In The 5 Boroughs

Those who frequent Astor Place will be happy to know that &pizza has opened up a second NYC location on Broadway. If you’re running short on time, this place has got you covered. Their signature oblong-shaped pizzas are made in under two minutes and are topped with enticing ingredients like Mike’s Hot Honey, mushroom truffle, garlic ricotta, and buffalo sauce. Favorites include the American Honey (spicy tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, arugula, red pepper flakes, goat cheese, Mike’s Hot Honey) and the Dirty Bird (garlic ricotta, shredded mozzarella, jalapeno, chicken, buffalo sauce made in collaboration with 8 Myles, ranch, banana peppers, romaine, blue cheese, and red pepper flakes). Guests can even add Mighty Quinn’s famous barbecue sauce to their pie. Wash it all down with Keepers sparkling coffee soda and take a seat by artist Jason Woodside’s custom sculptural installation. This place is so cool that you actually may want to stay a while.

Broadway Bites

Greeley Square

Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets

New York, NY

urbanspacenyc.com

See More: The 5 Best Food Tours For Foodies

If you work near Herald Square you’re in luck! Broadway Bites, produced by Urbanspace and 24th Street Partnership, is back at Greeley Square. Get ready for another fall foodie season (now through Nov. 10) and make sure you come hungry. This pop-up culinary market is bustling with exciting local vendors like Hai Street Kitchen, Hold My Knots, MASA, Bolivian Llama Party, The Paella Shack, Mr. Bing, Baked Cheese Haus, Chick’ncCone, Melt Bakery, Jars by Dani, and many more. Stop by for an early lunch at 11 a.m. or take your time because it’s open until 9 p.m.

Local Leaf

440 Third Ave.

New York, NY 10016

917-261-5782

www.eatlocalleaf.com

See More: NYC’s Best Lunch Spots In Midtown, From Fast Casual To Fine Dining

Looking for a quick and healthy lunch option? Stop into Local Leaf and get your daily dose of greens. All you have to do is choose your base – as a wrap (Swiss chard or lettuce wrap), platter (4 Bibb or lettuce cups), or bowl (leafy greens). Then, select your grain, your protein, and any special premium add-ons you might want. A few standouts include short grain sticky rice with maple 5-spice pork, avocado, and crispy shallots or herbed farro and Bulgar wheat blend with sweet potato falafel. If you don’t feel like making those decisions, you can order one of their signatures like the Steakhouse (beef short rib) or Upstater (slow-roasted pork belly). Another perk of this lunch spot is you can customize your own juice at their hydration bar. Combine juices, teas, and boosts for a delicious drink you can take back to the office.

Two Forks

119 W. 40th St.

New York, NY 10018

646-755-8191

twoforksnyc.com

See More: NYC Food Truck Lunch: Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl From Domo Taco

Get your daily dose of vegetables and grains from Two Forks in midtown. Located right across the street from Bryant Park, it’s a great place to grab your lunch to-go and sit at your favorite spot by the lawn. Try out one of their signature bowls or buns or create your own using fresh ingredients like smashed chickpeas, super greens, jasmine rice, beef, chicken, and spaghetti squash. And don’t forget the sauces! Choose from horseradish chive, harissa buffalo, chili, green herb, tzatziki, and spicy oz. You can then add on your choice of slaw (the Brussels kimchi is a great choice) as well as a variety of toppings that range from picked herbs to house spicy pickles. Add a sparkling Spindrift water to the mix and you’ve got yourself one tasty lunch.

The Pennsy

2 Pennsylvania Plaza

New York, NY 10121

www.thepennsy.nyc

See More: Best Bars, Restaurants Near Penn Station & Madison Square Garden

Stop into The Pennsy and the lunch world is your oyster. This Pennsylvania Plaza hotspot is perfect for the picky eater because it is filled with vendors of all kinds. Whether you’re trying to stick to clean eating (think The Little Beet’s Avo Fresh Salad or Sabi Sushi’s Eel & Cucumber Roll) or you’re ready for some more decadent (hello Kimchi Tater Tots from The Cinnamon Snail), this place has got you covered. The die-hard meat lover can bite into a freshly made Original Black Angus Sandwich from Pat LaFrieda’s, which consists of Monterrey jack cheese, caramelized onions, and au jus on a ciabatta roll. Speaking of a chewy crust, try out a signature pizza from Ribalta like their Quattro Formaggi. Finally, the grub from Taco Dumbo doesn’t disappoint with options like Tamarind Braised Short Rib, Spice Rubbed Cauliflower, Charred Tofu Steak, and Vegan Chorizo Tacos. The best part? You can customize them to come in a soft corn tortilla or a jicama lettuce wrap. Happy eating! Food hall is open from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.