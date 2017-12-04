LISTEN: Mike Francesa Reacts To Ben McAdoo Firing, Talks With John Mara

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Reaction to the news that the Giants fired coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese dominated Mike Francesa’s show on Monday.
At the start of his show, Francesa discussed how the botched benching of Eli Manning impacted McAdoo’s final days on the job.
“What you found out in this past week was sometimes you can do something and make a move that makes absolutely no sense and is done in such a rotten way that the impact is enormous,” Francesa said. “I mean, you saw this across the league. I cannot remember any time where a move was treated with more disdain and more unanimity in how people reacted to it than this move.”
Later in the show, co-owner John Mara called into discuss the firings.
“I never would’ve dreamt this in a million years back in September that this would be happening, particularly during the season,” Mara said.