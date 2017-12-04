Police: Driver Charged In Stabbing, Deadly Hit-And-Run In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver who police say stabbed two people before ramming his car into a crowd on the sidewalk in Queens following a fight over a parking spot has been arrested.

Police say 22-year-old Adrian Harry faces multiple charges including murder, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

In surveillance video, the suspect’s white sedan can be seen jumping the curb, barreling down Liberty Avenue near 128th Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say moments before, Harry tried to park it in front of XS Hookah Lounge behind two men already parked in an SUV. Instead, police say the three of them started arguing.

Police say the argument escalated and that’s when Harry allegedly stabbed them in their chests. Harry then drove his car up onto the sidewalk, hitting six people before fleeing the scene, according to police.

“They were screaming,” said witness Millie Urbina. “They were crazy, they were screaming before the car started driving by the sidewalk.”

Police said 23-year-old Richardo Chattergoon was killed when the car slammed into him. The five others who were hit had broken bones and head injuries.

Harry was later caught after taking himself to Jamaica Hospital, police said.

“Over a parking space? It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said neighbor Matthew Powers. “I don’t understand and people have no value for life.”

One of the victims who was both stabbed and hit by the car is in critical condition. The others are expected to recover.