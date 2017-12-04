Suspect Surrenders In Greenpoint Robbery, Attack

Brooklyn, Greenpoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect surrendered Monday night in a robbery attack in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The suspect went to the 73rd Precinct police station, accompanied by his mother and a community activist.

Police said he is one of two men caught on camera last Tuesday near Morgan Avenue and Sutton Street. One acted as a lookout while the other three attacked a 61-year-old woman in her building lobby.

The assault happened despite surveillance cameras and a sign meant to deter criminals.

Police said the suspect punched the woman in the face and got away with the woman’s purse which contained $40 and her cellphone.

Police have not released the name of the man in custody.

