WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNewYork) — Gun rights advocates scored a victory on Wednesday.

The House passed a bill that would treat a permit to carry a concealed weapon like a driver’s license, making it valid across state lines.

The bill is the first gun legislation in Congress since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people.

The House approved the bill Wednesday, 231-198.

The bill is a top priority of the National Rifle Association, which calls it an important step to allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits.

Opponents, mostly Democrats, say the bill could endanger public safety by overriding state laws that place strict limits on guns.

Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty of Connecticut called it “unspeakable” that Congress would expand gun owners’ rights after the recent shootings and other deadly attacks.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act would override New York City’s tough gun laws.

“I wouldn’t presume to tell Arkansas what its gun laws should be, but I certainly don’t want Arkansas to tell New York City what its gun laws should be,” Vance said.

The NYPD said there would be no event restrictions.

“I’m not sure that we are in a position at this point in time to figure out what the contingency would be,” First Deputy Commissioner, Ben Tucker said.

The measure would also update the federal system for background checks.

It now heads to the Senate.

