NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An armed robbery at a luxury watch shop on the Upper East Side has been linked to another high-end heist that occurred last year.
On Tuesday morning, a gunman made off with more than $700,000 worth of timepieces from A. Lange & Söhne boutique, located at 785 Madison Ave. between 66th and 67th streets.
Police said the incident is connected to a brazen smash-and-grab robbery that occurred on Nov. 21, 2016 at Jaeger LeCoultre watch boutique, which is located just blocks away at 701 Madison Ave.
In that incident, two suspects stole more than $300,000 worth of watches.
Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.