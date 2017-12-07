NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a missing Brooklyn man with dementia.
Miguel Gonzalez, 81, hasn’t been heard from in a week.
On Nov. 29, Gonzalez left his home in Clinton Hill near Kent and Dekalb avenues, headed for his daughter’s home in Bushwick.
He never made it there.
The next day, Gonzalez checked himself into Elmhurst Hospital in Queens for back pain.
Gonzalez gave hospital staff contact information for his family members, but they weren’t notified until he suddenly left the hospital without being discharged on Dec. 4.
When he disappeared, the hospital called police who in turn called his family.
It’s unclear if doctors knew about his mental state.
Gonzalez is 5’9″ tall and 165 pounds. He has a thin build, brown eyes, salt and pepper hair, mustache, and a tattoo of a cross on his left thumb. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, purple fedora, green shirt, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.