YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Three known MS-13 gang members and two associates were arrested while trying to abduct a 16-year-old boy in Brentwood on Wednesday, Suffolk County police said.
The five suspects are being charged with second-degree conspiracy.
Police are expected to release more information during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
MS-13 gang members have been linked to at least 22 killings on Long Island this year, including the deaths of Nisa Mickens and 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas, whose bodies were found on a tree-lined street in Brentwood last fall.
MS-13 originated in Los Angeles and has existed for decades, but in recent years the gang has taken over and terrorized Long Island.
More than 250 gang arrests have been made on Long Island since Sept. 2016.