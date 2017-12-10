NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the same outfield. Yes, it’s really happening.

According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, Stanton passed his physical on Sunday and will be introduced officially as the Yankees’ newest outfielder during a 2 p.m. press conference on Monday.

Giancarlo Stanton, who’s passed his physical and is officially a Yankee, is said by a friend to be “very happy” with how it turned out. Press conferrence is at 2 et tomorrow. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 11, 2017

Stanton was acquired Saturday from the Miami Marlins in a blockbuster trade that shook Major League Baseball. The Bombers added the reigning NL MVP at the expense of veteran second baseman Starlin Castro, pitching prospect Jorge Guzman and young infielder Jose Devers.

Miami also sent New York $30 million to help offset Stanton’s staggering contract, which will pay him $295 million over the next 10 years. The 28-year-old outfielder, who hit .281 with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs this past season, will make $25 million in 2018 and has an opt-out clause he can exercise after the 2020 season.

The Yankees have wanted all along to stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold next season, and the money they received from the Marlins should help them do that. New York likely will also try to add a few more pieces to a team that came within one win of getting to the World Series in a rebuilding season many figured would end without a postseason berth.

Stanton will join a lineup that features Judge, who was named AL Rookie of the Year after hitting 52 home runs, and Gary Sanchez, who belted 33. The Yankees finished first in the majors in homers with 241 and were second in runs with 858 in 2017.

A member of the Marlins since breaking into the majors in 2010, Stanton has 267 homers and 672 RBIs in 986 career games.