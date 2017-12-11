During Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” we got to hear Boomer speculate about what the Jets might really think about Christian Hackenberg, their 2016 second-round draft pick.
Monday’s show was as jam-packed as any in recent memory. Boomer and Jerry Recco delved deep into the Yankees’ shocking trade for Giancarlo Stanton and discussed general manager Brian Cashman’s impending contract extension. They also got into a brutal Sunday for the NFL locals, as both the Giants and Jets suffered demoralizing losses.
In addition, they previewed Amar’e Studemire’s return to Madison Square Garden and even had a few choice words for the Mets, who have yet to do anything this offseason.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves