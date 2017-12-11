Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Giancarlo Stanton is a Yankee and Boomer and Jerry Recco were seeking apologies, for various reasons, to start Monday’s action-packed radio program.
On Friday morning, the idea of Stanton wearing the pinstripes seemed like a pipe dream. Boomer certainly wasn’t buying it. Now it’s a reality and the Blonde Bomber said it’s a clear indication that the “Evil Empire” is back.
Jerry, on the other hand, was not happy with the Mets and general manager Sandy Alderson for a number of reasons.
Have a listen above.