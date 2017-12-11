NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway service changes and street closures are in effect after an pipe bomb exploded in a terror-related incident during the heart of the morning rush Monday near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The device was apparently being carried by a 27-year-old man when it exploded prematurely around 7:15 a.m. in an underground passageway between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on 42nd Street near Times Square and Port Authority Bus Terminal, authorities said. The suspect, who has been identified as Akayed Ullah, and at least three other people were injured. Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “an attempted terrorist attack.”

The incident essentially put Manhattan on lockdown, initially shutting down major several roads across the city including the West Side Highway. The following road closures remain in effect/: Eighth Avenue between 23rd and 34th streets, 42nd street between 2nd and 10th avenues, 43rd Street between 8th and 9th avenues, and 57th Street at 9th Avenue.

As a result of the incident 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal.

1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 train are bypassing 42 St. See https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb for full details. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 11, 2017

For the latest service changes, visit the MTA website.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal (@PABusTerminal) has reopened, following police activity due to an incident this morning. Bus customers are encouraged to contact their carrier for the most current information regarding their operations.https://t.co/KyTwzC5w6H — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) December 11, 2017

NJ TRANSIT bus service is resuming normal service into New York City after the Port Authority Bus Terminal reopened around 9:30 a.m. Buses were being diverted to Newark, Secaucus and Hoboken, where passengers could take trains or PATH into the city.

NJ TRANSIT will continue to cross-honor bus tickets until midnight. Ferries will accept bus tickets until 8 p.m.

PATH is no longer cross-honoring.