NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is in custody after an improvised pipe bomb exploded during the morning rush Monday near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The device was apparently being carried by a suspect when it exploded prematurely. That suspect was injured and is in custody.

The suspect has only been identified as a man in his 20s, possibly from Brooklyn, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported. Sources close to the investigation said the suspect had a second device on him, CBS2 reported.

Heavily armed NYPD units could be seen patrolling the streets outside the terminal on 42nd Street at 8th Avenue.

Bomb-sniffing K-9 units and counterterrorism officers were also brought in to survey the scene. The normally busy area was empty after police evacuated the scene.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said on Twitter that the mayor has briefed on the incident.

The Mayor has been briefed on the incident in Midtown. The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 11, 2017

No other serious injuries have been reported.

As a result of the incident, 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing 42 Street.

Police Activity: expect traffic/transit delays and emergency personnel near W 42nd St btwn 8th & 9th Ave. Consider alt routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 11, 2017

1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 train are bypassing 42 St. See https://t.co/vhZQ2kZ2vb for full details. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 11, 2017