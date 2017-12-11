NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person is in custody after an improvised pipe bomb exploded during the morning rush Monday near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
The device was apparently being carried by a suspect when it exploded prematurely. That suspect was injured and is in custody.
The suspect has only been identified as a man in his 20s, possibly from Brooklyn, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported. Sources close to the investigation said the suspect had a second device on him, CBS2 reported.
Heavily armed NYPD units could be seen patrolling the streets outside the terminal on 42nd Street at 8th Avenue.
Bomb-sniffing K-9 units and counterterrorism officers were also brought in to survey the scene. The normally busy area was empty after police evacuated the scene.
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office said on Twitter that the mayor has briefed on the incident.
No other serious injuries have been reported.
As a result of the incident, 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, N, Q, R, W and 7 trains are bypassing 42 Street.
NJ TRANSIT bus service to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal may experience delays.
