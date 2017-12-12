Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
Chris Lopresti was in the house on Tuesday morning and delivered yet another rock-solid update.
It went a little like this: Giancarlo Stanton, Giancarlo Stanton, and a little more Giancarlo Stanton.
When “C-Lo” was done taking about the slugger’s introductory press conference with the Yankees, he dove into the night on ice and in the NFL.
The Rangers lost in a shootout to Dallas, while the Islanders shut down surging Washington. As for the Monday Night Football affair, the Dolphins surprised the mighty Patriots in Miami.
Comments
Boomer EsiasonMore from Boomer Esiason