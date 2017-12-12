By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Chris Lopresti was in the house on Tuesday morning and delivered yet another rock-solid update.

It went a little like this: Giancarlo Stanton, Giancarlo Stanton, and a little more Giancarlo Stanton.

When “C-Lo” was done taking about the slugger’s introductory press conference with the Yankees, he dove into the night on ice and in the NFL.

The Rangers lost in a shootout to Dallas, while the Islanders shut down surging Washington. As for the Monday Night Football affair, the Dolphins surprised the mighty Patriots in Miami.

