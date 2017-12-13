MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Brooklyn couple who fraudulently pocketed thousands in donations in a cancer charity scam after they missed a court sentencing Wednesday on Long Island.

The judge, the prosecutors and their attorneys waited for Brittney Schmidt and Vincent Fina to arrive, but the couple never showed up, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

The two pleaded guilty in September to a felony charge of scheme to defraud. They were expected to receive five years probation and no jail time.

But the judge Wednesday was angry, slamming his fist on the bench in court twice, 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported. He said they also missed four appointments with their probation officer and two court appearances.

“If the judge does not want to comply with the previous deal, he has the option to sentence them to the maximum penalty,” Assistant District Attorney Prosecutor Betty Rodriguez said.

The couple could now face up to 3 years in prison.

Authorities said they collected thousands of dollars claiming it was for a 5-year-old Staten Island boy with brain cancer, but instead used the money to buy drugs.

Prosecutors say there is an actual boy from Staten Island who has brain cancer, but that the couple has no relation to him and “misappropriated” his story to run their scam.

Attorneys for the couple did not speak with reporters after Wednesday’s sentencing was postponed.

